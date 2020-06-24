Ocala police are looking for missing teen
Ocala police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
They say 16-year-old Connor Hoff went missing last Wednesday from a home on Southeast 31st Terrace in Ocala.
He is believed to be a runaway.
If you have any information contact the Ocala Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.