OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

They say 16-year-old Connor Hoff went missing last Wednesday from a home on Southeast 31st Terrace in Ocala.

He is believed to be a runaway.

If you have any information contact the Ocala Police Department.

Ocala police are looking for missing teen (WCJB)

