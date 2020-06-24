Advertisement

Ocala police are looking for missing teen

Ocala police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

They say 16-year-old Connor Hoff went missing last Wednesday from a home on Southeast 31st Terrace in Ocala.

He is believed to be a runaway.

If you have any information contact the Ocala Police Department.

MISSING JUVENILE

Posted by Ocala Police Department on Thursday, June 18, 2020
Ocala police are looking for missing teen
Ocala police are looking for missing teen(WCJB)

