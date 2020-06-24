Putnam County Deputies test positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff’s Deputies say these are the first two cases in the department since a deputy tested positive in April.

One of the cases is a patrol deputy who is quarantining at home.

The second is a corrections deputy who is hospitalized.

Officials believe the deputies contracted the virus while off-duty.

An inmate at the Putnam County Jail is in isolation due to multiple contacts with infected individuals.

