Advertisement

Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate if coming from high-infection states

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

"We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop," Cuomo said. "We also have to make sure the virus doesn't come on a plane again."

Cuomo announced what was called a "travel advisory" at a briefing jointly via video feeds with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, both fellow Democrats.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced travel restrictions to his state on Wednesday. He was joined by the governors of Connecticut and New Jersey.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced travel restrictions to his state on Wednesday. He was joined by the governors of Connecticut and New Jersey.(Source: WWNY/Gray News)

The states' health departments will provide details of how the rule will work, Murphy said.

The announcement comes as summer travel to the states' beaches, parks and other attractions — not to mention New York City — would normally swing into high gear.

Visitors from states over a set infection rate will have to quarantine, Cuomo said. As of Wednesday, states over the threshold were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NerdWallet: 6 do’s and don’ts when saving money during a crisis

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Tierney, NerdWallet
Whether or not your financial situation has changed since the start of 2020, you may benefit from these saving strategies.

National

Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage was coincidence

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
NASCAR moved quickly when one of Wallace's crew members discovered a rope shaped like a noose in their garage stall. The sanctioning body called in federal authorities, who ruled Tuesday the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime.

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 42 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request.

Latest News

News

Donuts for Seniors fundraiser benefits Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Touching Hearts at Home started, Donuts for Seniors, a fundraiser to give back to seniors and healthcare workers during this difficult time.

National

Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids for engine stall problem

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.

National

GNC files for bankruptcy, will close up to 1,200 stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 85-year-old vitamin and dietary supplement company has been saddled with nearly a $1 billion of debt.

National

Illinois man pleads guilty to sexual assault and spreading HIV to a child

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after authorities in Rockford said he spread HIV to a child in 2019.

National

Bubba Wallace: It wasn't directed me, but somebody tied a noose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR, FBI said it was a noose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
"Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose," said NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.