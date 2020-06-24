University of Florida ranks number one for innovation impact

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is ranked number one for its innovation impact.

A team of economists and business experts ranked 195 universities based on the number of new companies, jobs, and ideas that are produced.

When ranked purely on quantity, UF ranked 6th, but after adjusting for the amount of research funding provided, the Gators were the most efficient.

The study found that UF generated an average of 123 patents and 15 startups every year.

UF University of Florida

