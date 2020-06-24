Advertisement

University of Florida ranks number one for innovation impact

A study found that UF generated an average of 123 patents and 15 startups every year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is ranked number one for its innovation impact.

A team of economists and business experts ranked 195 universities based on the number of new companies, jobs, and ideas that are produced.

When ranked purely on quantity, UF ranked 6th, but after adjusting for the amount of research funding provided, the Gators were the most efficient.

The study found that UF generated an average of 123 patents and 15 startups every year.

UF University of Florida
UF University of Florida(WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Florida ranks number one for innovation impact

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Levy County releases guidelines for returning to school

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With the new school year starting in August, district officials in Levy County have released guidelines for parents and students.

News

Levy County releases guidelines for returning to school

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Ocala police are looking for missing teen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Latest News

News

Ocala police are looking for missing teen

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

High Springs man charged with attempted murder

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Attendees at local graduation ceremony test positive for COVID-19, Bradford County says

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Putnam County Deputies test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

High Springs man charged with attempted murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
High Springs man faces attempted murder charges after firing multiple shots into a home and paralyzing the victim

News

Candidates for State House, District 20 lay out their plans for office

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A virtual forum run by the Alachua County Democratic party hosted the two candidates for the open seat.