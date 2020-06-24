University of Florida’s approved reopening plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Board of Governors approved a plan that will allow Gators to return to the Swamp this fall. Three-words "screen, test, protect," that is the foundation for the plan to keep everyone safe at the University of Florida.

The plan that was approved Tuesday includes screening for all. Every student who walks on campus will be asked a series of questions, but they will not be required to take a test unless they show symptoms. University spokesperson Steve Orlando said they would create areas to place symptomatic students…

"If we have someone that actually becomes ill, then we have, we have settings where we've reserved rooms both on campus and off for quarantining," said Orlando.

The plan also includes offering more mixed-mode or online classes. Orlando said they do not have an exact ratio as to how many online classes they would have for in-person classes and vice versa, but that figure will be more clear in early July. He said one thing is known class sizes will be smaller.

"The idea of putting 300 students in an auditorium is not something we would be doing anymore. But we are working out the details so that we can allow for social distancing, allow for a safe environment," said Orlando.

He said they also expect to see a drop in one other area.

"We know international student enrollment will be lower this year than it has been somewhat significantly, and that is because of the pandemic," said Orlando.

He said people will still new to be cautious and take steps to protect themselves and others.

"I think an important thing to remember about a lot of this is that it really also comes down to a large degree of individual responsibility. The university can lay out the guidelines and the precautions and everything but at the end of the day it comes down to the individual, the individual faculty member, the individual student. What they feel is safe and comfortable falling within the guidelines provided by UF Health and state and federal guidelines," said Orlando.

University leaders said that they only plan to house a maximum of two students together, which will eliminate triple occupancy rooms.

