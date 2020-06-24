Advertisement

Wednesday’s events in North Central Florida

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are events happening across North Central Florida Wednesday.

Back the Blue rally

In the wake of Black Lives Matter rallies, a Back the Blue rally will happen in Live Oak Wednesday.

This peaceful rally is being held to show support to law enforcement, first responders and military men and women.

The rally will start on Highway 129 and end in Downtown Live Oak by the courthouse.

Participants are encouraged to bring flags, signs or anything else to show support.

For more information <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/207884013636880/">click here</a>.

Know Justice, Know Peace Seminar

A virtual seminar on justice and peace will be held by the River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding in Gainesville at noon Wednesday.

This free online workshop will explore how peace and legal empowerment will create a positive community.

To register <a href=“https://www.eventbrite.com/e/know-justice-know-peace-a-path-towards-peace-and-justice-tickets-109031221318?fbclid=IwAR0dMDKaW6GLF0RBUKbqP9KWDyk0PRIzdDt9TnJbUfULM0ZYqO30QLe_1sU”>click here</a>.

Crossroads: Exploring Intersections in Race and Business Seminar

Another virtual seminar will take place at 1 PM.

The Greater Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Gainesville Black Professionals will talk about race and business.

This seminar will be the first of a series talking about how to address gaps in resources in our community.

To register <a href="https://members.gainesvillechamber.com/events/details/crossroads-exploring-intersections-in-race-and-business-21760?fbclid=IwAR1uFfeSPsaaqG9DvcJo56WO8UxStimfslBwajzST7ycDIFYNCL3HdLcD8o">click here</a>.

Virtual Job Fair

If you're seeking employment, TV20, 93.7 K Country and WIND-FM will be teaming up with Careersource Citrus Levy Marion to host a virtual job fair at 1 PM.

For more information on how to register <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/events/568758000509948/?active_tab=about”>click here</a>.

