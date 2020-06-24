Advertisement

We’re Open: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

As Governor Ron DeSantis continues pushing restaurants and bars to practice social distancing, one Mexican restaurant in Gainesville is making sure to follow guidelines while keeping their family-oriented atmosphere.
As Governor Ron DeSantis continues pushing restaurants and bars to practice social distancing, one Mexican restaurant in Gainesville is making sure to follow guidelines while keeping their family-oriented atmosphere.
As Governor Ron DeSantis continues pushing restaurants and bars to practice social distancing, one Mexican restaurant in Gainesville is making sure to follow guidelines while keeping their family-oriented atmosphere.(Brianda Villegas)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When you walk into La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, there is no doubt you will be met with warm hospitality. 

“Anyone that comes in our restaurant, we want to treat them like family. That’s the way we were brought up and that’s the way we want to treat our customers,” La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant Manager Amanda Castro said. 

When inside, customers will smell the authentic Mexican flavors that will just make mouths water.

With more than 30 years of serving up Mexican dishes, La Fiesta management wants customers to know they are open for dine-in but they offer take-out and no contact service.

“Everything is homemade, everything is fresh, made from scratch and we have many options for vegetarians and vegans,” La Fiesta Owner Lupe Castro and Manager Amanda Castro said. 

They also say while the pandemic has been hard and has affected business, they are grateful for the support of the community.

“You sit 50% and you leave the other 50% out and sometimes people are waiting in line. Sometimes people are not patient enough to wait so we lose business there,” Lupe Castro said. 

Staff is making sure to wear masks, social distance their customers, and sanitize tables, doorknobs, and any high-contact areas.

“The support in Gainesville is strong and so we appreciate our customers for being loyal all these years and especially right now during this crazy pandemic,” Amanda Castro said. 

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Managing anxiety during COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.

News

CareerSource CLM holds its first ever Virtual Job Fair

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
TV20 along with WIND-FIM and K-Country joined forces with CareerSource serving Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties to sponsor our first virtual job fair Wednesday.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Marion County Commission discusses Penny Sales Tax projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
County commissioners held a workshop Tuesday to discuss different projects that could be paid for with the county’s next ‘Penny Sales Tax’ initiative.

Latest News

Local

Meal assistance cards to be sent out to families in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alachua County School district wants families to be aware of food assistance cards that will be sent in the mail.

News

DeSantis signs bill to raise Florida teacher’s base salary

Updated: 2 hours ago
This raise moves Florida teachers' average pay to fifth in the nation.

News

Donuts for Seniors fundraiser benefits Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Touching Hearts at Home started, Donuts for Seniors, a fundraiser to give back to seniors and healthcare workers during this difficult time.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on bars violating pandemic executive orders

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Department of Business and Professional Regulation has suspended the license of a bar in Orlando.

News

Wednesday’s events in North Central Florida

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Events happening across North Central Florida Wednesday.