We’re Open: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When you walk into La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, there is no doubt you will be met with warm hospitality.

“Anyone that comes in our restaurant, we want to treat them like family. That’s the way we were brought up and that’s the way we want to treat our customers,” La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant Manager Amanda Castro said.

When inside, customers will smell the authentic Mexican flavors that will just make mouths water.

With more than 30 years of serving up Mexican dishes, La Fiesta management wants customers to know they are open for dine-in but they offer take-out and no contact service.

“Everything is homemade, everything is fresh, made from scratch and we have many options for vegetarians and vegans,” La Fiesta Owner Lupe Castro and Manager Amanda Castro said.

They also say while the pandemic has been hard and has affected business, they are grateful for the support of the community.

“You sit 50% and you leave the other 50% out and sometimes people are waiting in line. Sometimes people are not patient enough to wait so we lose business there,” Lupe Castro said.

Staff is making sure to wear masks, social distance their customers, and sanitize tables, doorknobs, and any high-contact areas.

“The support in Gainesville is strong and so we appreciate our customers for being loyal all these years and especially right now during this crazy pandemic,” Amanda Castro said.

