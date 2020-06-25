A bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis aims to increase teacher pay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A $500 million bill to increase teacher pay signed by Governor Ron DeSantis will impact teachers in north-central Florida.

The goal is to increase teacher pay in the Sunshine State to $47,500. However, not every teacher will be eligible, and some districts like Marion County will simply not be able to reach that salary figure but will get close.

The President of the Marion Education Association Mark Avery said this move is proof their effort is increase pay for all educators is not going unnoticed.

"We were trying to get money increased for all instructional employees, all education employees. So our message was at least heard. I mean we started this rally last year with the bus tour and rally in Tallahassee," said Avery.

Marion County School District Spokesperson Kevin Christian said teachers in the county won't get that high of a number, but they will receive a slight increase.

"There is no way that we will get to $47,500 for every teacher in our district. We simply don't have that money; it doesn't exist. What this money will do, though, is bring our beginning teacher salary of about $38,500 up to about $45,000/ $46,000, and so it is a little more comparable with other teacher salaries across the country," said Christian.

Avery said this bill is rubbing one group of teachers the wrong way.

"Veteran teachers feel that they are being left out, or overlooked or not valued. They definitely feel they are being undervalued. This does put a compression on the wage on the salary schedule because you are basically squeezing it together, and the veteran teachers and the newer teachers are all going to be making pretty much the same amount of money," said Avery.

Christian said that new teachers and veteran teachers making the same amount has been a concern throughout this process.

"You will have teachers with less experience, making more money than teachers with more experience because of how the pay scale is set up. That will happen, and that is how Tallahassee set it up," said Christian.

Avery said there are groups of educators that will not see an increase in pay.

"Student service managers or dean is not," said Avery, "Instructional coach is not and media specialist. So there is a good group of people that are left out."

Christian said Marion County School District Officials have concerns of their own about this bill.

“We’re concerned that in the future the Florida Legislature may not fund it as much or may roll it over into other funding streams, and eventually it becomes the district’s responsibility. I don’t know where that money would come from, $7,200,000 right off the top,” said Christian.

However, Avery said this is a step in the right direction.

"We've been preaching this message that we need more money in education. So at least they heated part of that message. It is definitely a start, and hopefully, we can build upon this and improve the salary for all education employees," said Avery.

The bill will take effect starting July 1st, 2020.

