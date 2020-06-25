Alachua County Charter Review Board approves ballot items

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

It's in the hands of the voters. A charter review board that meets only once every decade has approved their final draft of potential changes to the Alachua County Charter.

After months of meetings, some of them going virtual due to the pandemic, the Alachua County charter review board has four charter amendments for people to vote on come November.

Chairwoman Penny Wheat said, “The charter review commission considered 80 proposals submitted by the public and we voted during our June 10th meeting to place four charter amendments on the ballot.”

The group has met since September to narrow things down. The four amendments cover six different topics. One board member said, " land use, natural resources, equity, housing, supervisor of elections and the constitutional language.”

Land use and natural resources fall under the first amendment, county growth management area. Equity and housing are covered by the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The third amendment could remove the requirement for candidates to submit electronic and paper treasurer reports to the supervisor of elections. The last is a clean up of unconstitutional language in the charter.

The order of appearance on the ballot was agreed upon unanimously by the board.

Board member Kristen Young said, “I put it in a hybrid order of what would make the largest change in policy or in execution and grouping them together in interest. I think the first two group together nicely and the third and fourth group together nicely.”

The Alachua County Communications department is now tasked with spreading the word to people on the proposed amendments via social media, newsletters and commercials from now until Election Day on November 3.

