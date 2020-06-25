Advertisement

Alachua County Charter Review Board approves ballot items

Voters will have four amendments to consider on the 2020 November ballot
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

It's in the hands of the voters. A charter review board that meets only once every decade has approved their final draft of potential changes to the Alachua County Charter.

After months of meetings, some of them going virtual due to the pandemic, the Alachua County charter review board has four charter amendments for people to vote on come November.

Chairwoman Penny Wheat said, “The charter review commission considered 80 proposals submitted by the public and we voted during our June 10th meeting to place four charter amendments on the ballot.”

The group has met since September to narrow things down. The four amendments cover six different topics. One board member said, " land use, natural resources, equity, housing, supervisor of elections and the constitutional language.”

Land use and natural resources fall under the first amendment, county growth management area. Equity and housing are covered by the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The third amendment could remove the requirement for candidates to submit electronic and paper treasurer reports to the supervisor of elections. The last is a clean up of unconstitutional language in the charter.

The order of appearance on the ballot was agreed upon unanimously by the board.

Board member Kristen Young said, “I put it in a hybrid order of what would make the largest change in policy or in execution and grouping them together in interest. I think the first two group together nicely and the third and fourth group together nicely.”

The Alachua County Communications department is now tasked with spreading the word to people on the proposed amendments via social media, newsletters and commercials from now until Election Day on November 3.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Teenage Boy killed in Suwannee County crash

Updated: 24 minutes ago
State troopers say the teenage boy was driving a pickup truck north on State Road 51 around 5 a.m.

Local

Former executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Gainesville arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
Alachua County Deputies say Shane Johnson charged the organizations for purchases after he resigned.

News

Newberry City Hall closed due to employee contracting COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Newberry City Hall is now closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

News

Florida Gateway College named seventh best online community college

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida Gateway College has been awarded top ten national rankings as one of the best community colleges in the country for their online classes.

Latest News

News

Managing anxiety during COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.

News

We’re Open: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As Governor Ron DeSantis continues pushing restaurants and bars to practice social distancing, one Mexican restaurant in Gainesville is making sure to follow guidelines while keeping their family-oriented atmosphere.

News

CareerSource CLM holds its first ever Virtual Job Fair

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
TV20 along with WIND-FIM and K-Country joined forces with CareerSource serving Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties to sponsor our first virtual job fair Wednesday.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Marion County Commission discusses Penny Sales Tax projects

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
County commissioners held a workshop Tuesday to discuss different projects that could be paid for with the county’s next ‘Penny Sales Tax’ initiative.

Local

Meal assistance cards to be sent out to families in need

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Alachua County School district wants families to be aware of food assistance cards that will be sent in the mail.