Alachua County Pets: Chevy, Pepper Potts, and Tony Stark

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Chevy is a 1-year-old bully breed dog. They say he is a super fun guy who's perfect for walks, hiking, or just about any adventure as long as he gets to tag along with you.

Pepper Potts is a 10-week-old brown tabby. They say she would be a purr-fect addition to your home and why not bring along her very best friend.

Tony Stark is a little kitty superhero. They say he will love exploring your home and curling up on the couch to enjoy some superhero movies too.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesday through Saturday. You can meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time.

Good news for pet owners to-be: adoption fees are waived!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule a visit Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

