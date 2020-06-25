Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employee returns to work after “inflammatory” online comments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell has decided to welcome ASO dispatcher, Ashley Mauger, back to work. Mauger has worked in the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department for nine years.

On June 15th, Mauger made what the sheriff’s office is calling ‘inflammatory comments’ on a Gainesville Police Department Facebook post. GPD’s post was a response to a video that some said showed racial inequity during an arrest.

In the comments, Mauger had referred to two women as ‘hotheads’ and hinted at the idea that she would not help them if they called her dispatch line in a life or death emergency, in the future.

An Alachua County Sheriff Office spokesperson says as part of a ‘fast-track investigation’ into the issue, the Office of Professional Standards looked at the context of the comments as well as Mauger’s prior social media conduct.

In the end, Sheriff Sadie Darnell decided to put Mauger on a 60-hour probation period without pay and disciplinary probation for a year.

“She has no disciplinary record prior to this,” Alachua County Sheriff Office’s spokesperson, Art Forgey, said. “Not even so much as showing up late to work in her file. [It’s] completely out of character. However, it’s something that we don’t tolerate,” Forgey said.

Mauger must complete the 60 hours within the next 30 days and any violation during the probationary period may lead to termination of Mauger’s employment

