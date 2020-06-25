Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reinstates employee suspended for social media comments

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an update to a story we brought you last week, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employee suspended for comments made on Facebook was reinstated.

On June 15, Ashley Mauger, a technical services bureau employee made what the sheriff’s office calls inflammatory comments on a Facebook page, she was suspended the next day.

In the comments, Mauger is critical of grammar used by people on social media.

Mauger will serve a 60-hour suspension without pay and will be on probation for a year.

