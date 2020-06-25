CareerSource North Central Florida appoints new CEO

NCFL (WCJB) - CareerSource North Central Florida, which was shut down after accusations of mismanagement of funds, has appointed a new CEO.

The former city manager of Williston, Scott Lippmann, has been named CEO.

He was appointed as part of the restructuring of the Region 9 workforce development board, which was approved last month by Alachua and Bradford County commissioners.

Career Source NCFL (WCJB)

