Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - 35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail chain has expanded, now they want to open a new location just outside of Micanopy.

The small town of Micanopy is often described as a peaceful, historic place but some residents say they’re concerned that that peace could be disrupted if a proposed Dollar General is built.

The propose build site is just down the road from Micanopy's Native American Heritage Preserve. (WCJB)

“The commission and the people of this town that have come to us oppose CRS Micanopy and Dollar General building on this site,” Micanopy Town Commissioner Ginny Mance said.

The site is located just outside of Micanopy’s city limits, making the final decision one for the Alachua County Commission, so, they wrote a letter, asking the Alachua County Commission to reject the application for development of the proposed Dollar General.

The topic has been an ongoing subject of debate on social media, with some residents saying the store would fill a retail void, while others say the construction of a retail store would have negative impacts on the environment and conservation.

“Which are important not only for our preserve but across the street is the Tuscawilla Preserve which is owned and managed by the Alachua Conservation Trust which also provides habitat for many species,” Mance said.

There’s also concern about traffic accidents as many residents and visitors like to walk and bike through the town.

“And that particular corner represents a possibility with adding the traffic that you would get from a retail store like that of accidents that could happen,” Mance added.

But Dollar General is still in the due diligence phase.

The Director of Public Relations at the retail chain, Crystal Ghassemi tells TV20, “At Dollar General, we strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor.”

The store would employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store.

Ghassemi said that the organization anticipates having a final decision by late 2020.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.