Advertisement

Face Mask Ordinance will be enforced in Alachua County

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s pretty simple, businesses need to have employees wearing masks and require customers to wear masks as well or code enforcement officers may be writing you a ticket.

The enforcement will be complaint-driven and anybody can call 311 to report business with employees or customers not wearing masks.

Then code enforcement personnel will be stationed at the doors of the businesses with the most complaints where they will offer customers a mask if they don't have one. If the customer refuses to heed the warning they will be ticketed.

“The citations for the first offense are 125 dollars, second offense 250 dollars third offense 500 dollars, and a court appearance.” Alachua County spokesman Mark Sexton said.

This includes restaurants where you do not have to wear a mask to eat but you must wear a mask upon entering.

It’s also possible any repeat offenders such as bars not enforcing the law could have their liquor licenses revoked.

Sexton says they already have a good list of businesses who have not been properly complying with the ordinance and they’ll be checking on them starting June 25.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago
35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail chain has expanded,   now they want to open a new location just outside of Micanopy.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail chain has expanded,   now they want to open a new location just outside of Micanopy.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy

Updated: 2 hours ago
The topic has been an ongoing subject of debate on social media, with some residents saying the store would fill a retail void, while others say the construction of a retail store would have negative impacts on the environment and conservation.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

News

Food distributions in NCFL

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Groups in North Central Florida are doing what they can to help those struggling during the pandemic.

News

“What’s Up?” with WIND FM 6/25

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
We caught up with our friends at WIND FM Thursday morning and talked about our Virtual Job Fair.

News

“What’s Up?” with WIND FM 6/25

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Marion County Public Schools offer digital summer family support sessions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The district is offering summer family support sessions in the form of recurring zoom meetings run by school psychologists and social workers.

News

Marion County Public Schools offer digital summer family support sessions

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

CareerSource North Central Florida appoints new CEO

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The former city manager of Williston, Scott Lippmann, has been named CEO.