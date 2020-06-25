Face Mask Ordinance will be enforced in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s pretty simple, businesses need to have employees wearing masks and require customers to wear masks as well or code enforcement officers may be writing you a ticket.

The enforcement will be complaint-driven and anybody can call 311 to report business with employees or customers not wearing masks.

Then code enforcement personnel will be stationed at the doors of the businesses with the most complaints where they will offer customers a mask if they don't have one. If the customer refuses to heed the warning they will be ticketed.

“The citations for the first offense are 125 dollars, second offense 250 dollars third offense 500 dollars, and a court appearance.” Alachua County spokesman Mark Sexton said.

This includes restaurants where you do not have to wear a mask to eat but you must wear a mask upon entering.

It’s also possible any repeat offenders such as bars not enforcing the law could have their liquor licenses revoked.

Sexton says they already have a good list of businesses who have not been properly complying with the ordinance and they’ll be checking on them starting June 25.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.