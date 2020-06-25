Associated Press Florida Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 25.

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Bipartisan Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Francis Rooney renew call for offshore drilling ban - Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Republican Rep. Francis Rooney renew their call for a ban on offshore drilling and highlight 'the importance of maintaining our oceans and marine ecosystems pristine', via virtual news conference with Florida Bay Forever Director Emma Haydocy and Captains for Clear Water Capt. Daniel Andrews. At the press conference, Rep. Mucarsel-Powell releases the results of a district-wide survey that suggests 'overwhelming opposition' from constituents of Florida's 26th district to offshore drilling

Weblinks: https://mucarsel-powell.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepDMP

Contacts: Katy Nystrom, Office of Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Katy.Nystrom@mail.house.gov, 1 202 845 4293

For Zoom link please RSVP to katy.nystrom@mail.house.gov

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on a Florida Chamber of Commerce webinar on 'Florida's Economic Relaunch - What's Next?'

Weblinks: http://www.frbatlanta.org, https://twitter.com/AtlantaFed

Contacts: Karen Mracek, FRB Atlanta, karen.mracek@atl.frb.org, 1 470 249 8348

Thursday, Jun. 25 4:34 PM SpaceX rocket launch for internet-satellite megaconstellation - SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, carrying the tenth batch of Starlink satellites for the company's internet satellite constellation system

Location: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, FL

Weblinks: http://www.spacex.com, https://twitter.com/SpaceX

Contacts: SpaceX media, media@spacex.com, 1 310 363 6000

Thursday, Jun. 25 Darden Restaurants Q4 2020 earnings - Darden Restaurants Q4 2020 earnings, for the operator of restaurant brands including Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse

Weblinks: https://www.darden.com/, https://twitter.com/darden

Contacts: Rich Jeffers, Darden Restaurants press, rjeffers@darden.com, 1 407 245 4189

Thursday, Jun. 25 Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail for husband Joe in Florida - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually in Florida for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with an event in Tampa

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 25 8:30 AM Darden Restaurants: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.darden.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/darden

Contacts: Kevin Kalicak, Darden Restaurants Investor Relations, irinfo@darden.com, 1 407 245 5870

Thursday, Jun. 25 Carrier Global Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

Contacts: Carrier Global Corp Investor Relations, invrelations@corphq.utc.com

Thursday, Jun. 25 Darden Restaurants: Q4 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.darden.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/darden

Contacts: Kevin Kalicak, Darden Restaurants Investor Relations, irinfo@darden.com, 1 407 245 5870

Friday, Jun. 26 - Wednesday, Jul. 01 CANCELED: AAPS House of Delegates and Scientific meeting - CANCELED: American Association of Physician Specialists House of Delegates and Annual Scientific Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, 1111 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL

Weblinks: http://www.aapsus.org/

Contacts: Keely Clarke, AAPS meetings, kclarke@aapsus.org, 1 813 433 2277

Friday, Jun. 26 - Tuesday, Jun. 30 POSTPONED: Taste of the Caribbean event - POSTPONED: Taste of the Caribbean event, forum and trade show of Caribbean cuisine * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL

Weblinks: http://www.chtataste.com, https://twitter.com/CHTAfeeds

Contacts: Greta Andzenge , Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association, greta@marketplaceexcellence.com

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 26 Fidelity National Information Services: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.investor.fisglobal.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=180304&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/FISGlobal

Contacts: Peter Gunnlaugsson, FIS Investor Relations, pete.gunnlaugsson@fisglobal.com, 1 904 438 660