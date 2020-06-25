Florida Gateway College named seventh best online community college

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -- Florida Gateway College has been named the second-best online community college in the state and the seventh-best in the country.

550 community colleges were researched by Optimal’s Guide to Online Schools. The rankings were given based on retention rate, graduation rate, and the variety of online degrees offered.

Hillsborough Community College in Tampa earned the number one ranking out of the best online community colleges in the state.

The COVID-19 pandemic has really brought the importance of online classes to light.

The school says they are “proud to be able to deliver quality, affordable education to its students where they are”.

For more information on the online programs, you can check out the college’s website.