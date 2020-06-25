Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. Curt Anderson is on the desk and can be reached at canderson@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

ORLANDO — A day after Disney said it would delay reopening its California theme parks, the union representing actors at Walt Disney World says the company should also postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks as the state reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday. By Mike Schneider and Tamara Lush. 500 words. AP Photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DISNEY RIDE

ORLANDO — Amid calls to change the theme park ride Splash Mountain because of its association with “Song of the South,” the 1946 movie viewed by many as racist, Disney officials said Thursday it was recasting the ride to make it based on “The Princess and the Frog,” the 2009 Disney film with an African-American female lead. By Mike Schneider. 300 words. AP Photos.

CENSUS-POPULATION CHANGE

ORLANDO — For the generation of Americans not yet old enough to drive, the demographic future has arrived. New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show that for the first time nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019. By Mike Schneider. 540 words. AP Photos.

HOTEL LOANS-TROUBLE

ORLANDO — Since the coronavirus crisis started, hotel owners say they are struggling to get relief on a type of loan that Wall Street investors buy. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 970 words with AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

POLICE CHASE-ARREST — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase up Interstate 95 in South Florida has been charged with the deaths of two homeless men whose bodies were found on Fort Lauderdale beach.

RED SNAPPER SEASON-ALABAMA — Alabama said it will close its red snapper season for recreational anglers just before July 4 because people already have caught so many of the popular fish, a key driver of the Gulf Coast’s fishing industry.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-GRADUATION — Officials say the principal of a private Catholic high school tested positive for COVID-19 days after participating in a graduation ceremony at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

ESCAPED PRISONER — Florida authorities are searching for a prisoner who escaped during a work release program.

IN SPORTS:

BKN--VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA TESTING

MIAMI — Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat has tested positive for the coronavirus, a source tells AP. The NBA has been bracing for a number of positive tests now that teams are engaged in mandatory testing of players that will be participating in the resumed season. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. Sent: 250 words, photos.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support atapcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.