Food distributions in NCFL

Groups in North Central Florida are doing what they can to help those struggling during the pandemic.(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Groups in North Central Florida are doing what they can to help those struggling during the pandemic. 

Branford Christian Services and Alms Ministry are inviting people to stop by the Branford Fire Department on 106 Northwest Express Street between 10am and 4pm Thursday for a free box of fresh food.

Another food distribution will be held at the College of Central Florida Ocala Campus Thursday from 10am to 1pm.

The school is partnering up with Farm share and senator Keith Perry for this fresh food distribution.

"Florida families are facing unprecedented challenges, and the last thing they should have to worry about is the ability to put food on their tables," said Perry.

Marion County residents are asked to bring their ID's and will be served on a first come, first-served basis. 

All you have to do is drive up and open up your trunk.

