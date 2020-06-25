Former executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Gainesville arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to an arrest report, the former executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Gainesville, Shane Johnson, 47, made more than $6,000 worth of purchases on the boys and girls club’s accounts.

Investigators say Johnson resigned from the organization in lieu of a demotion in September 2019.

For the next eight months, deputies say he used the company gas card, charging a total of more than $5,700.

Deputies say he also charged the organization’s account to pay a car payment of more than $800.

151 of 153 purchases on the company’s account by Johnson were found in Alachua County. The other two were found in Palm Bay and Key Largo, Florida.

Johnson is facing grand theft and multiple fraud charges.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.