Advertisement

Former executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Gainesville arrested

Shane Johnson, 47, made more than $6,000 worth of purchases on the boys and girls club’s accounts.
Shane Johnson, 47, made more than $6,000 worth of purchases on the boys and girls club’s accounts.(Alachua County Jail)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to an arrest report, the former executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Gainesville, Shane Johnson, 47, made more than $6,000 worth of purchases on the boys and girls club’s accounts.

Investigators say Johnson resigned from the organization in lieu of a demotion in September 2019.

For the next eight months, deputies say he used the company gas card, charging a total of more than $5,700.

Deputies say he also charged the organization’s account to pay a car payment of more than $800.

151 of 153 purchases on the company’s account by Johnson were found in Alachua County. The other two were found in Palm Bay and Key Largo, Florida.

Johnson is facing grand theft and multiple fraud charges.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lake City Police searching for missing teen

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake city police are asking for the community's help in finding a missing teen.

News

Newberry City Hall closed due to employee contracting COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Newberry City Hall is now closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

News

Florida Gateway College named seventh best online community college

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Gateway College has been awarded top ten national rankings as one of the best community colleges in the country for their online classes.

Local

Man holds woman hostage in Lake City armed robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The 23-year-old held a bank employee hostage before resisting arrest with the police in a standoff.

Latest News

Local

City of Gainesville working to get GNV Cares money out

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The first disbursements for GNV Cares were made just under 2 weeks ago.

News

Managing anxiety during COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.

Local

University of Florida’s approved reopening plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Florida Board of Governors approved a plan that will allow the University of Florida to reopen safely and fill the Swamp with Gators this fall.

News

We’re Open: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As Governor Ron DeSantis continues pushing restaurants and bars to practice social distancing, one Mexican restaurant in Gainesville is making sure to follow guidelines while keeping their family-oriented atmosphere.

News

CareerSource CLM holds its first ever Virtual Job Fair

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
TV20 along with WIND-FIM and K-Country joined forces with CareerSource serving Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties to sponsor our first virtual job fair Wednesday.

Local

University of Florida’s approved reopening plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The Florida Board of Governors approved a plan that will allow the University of Florida to reopen safely and fill the Swamp with Gators this fall.