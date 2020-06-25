Advertisement

Governor DeSantis makes eight judicial appointments, two will serve North Central Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis was busy Wednesday making eight judicial appointments, two of which will serve North Central Florida.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NCFL (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis was busy Wednesday making eight judicial appointments, two of which will serve North Central Florida.

Cary Rada was appointed to the Fifth Circuit Court covering Marion County.

He was a judge in Lake County and previously served as a state prosecutor.

For the Eighth Circuit, the governor appointed George Wright of Gainesville.

He served as Assistant State Attorney for the Eighth Circuit since 2008.

(WJRT)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CareerSource North Central Florida appoints new CEO

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The former city manager of Williston, Scott Lippmann, has been named CEO.

News

Governor DeSantis makes eight judicial appointments, two will serve North Central Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Florida Gateway College named seventh-best online community college in country

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Newberry City Hall closed due to employee contracting COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Teenage Boy killed in Suwannee County crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
State troopers say the teenage boy was driving a pickup truck north on State Road 51 around 5 a.m.

News

Alachua County Charter Review Board approves ballot items

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Voters in Alachua County will have four amendments to consider on the 2020 November ballot.

Local

Former executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Gainesville arrested

Updated: 9 hours ago
Alachua County Deputies say Shane Johnson charged the organizations for purchases after he resigned.

News

Newberry City Hall closed due to employee contracting COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Newberry City Hall is now closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

News

Florida Gateway College named seventh-best online community college in country

Updated: 10 hours ago
Florida Gateway College has been named the second-best online community college in the state and the seventh-best in the country.

News

Managing anxiety during COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Psychiatrists in north central Florida are offering advice to people headed back to work during the pandemic and are experiencing higher anxiety.