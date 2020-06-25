Governor DeSantis makes eight judicial appointments, two will serve North Central Florida

NCFL (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis was busy Wednesday making eight judicial appointments, two of which will serve North Central Florida.

Cary Rada was appointed to the Fifth Circuit Court covering Marion County.

He was a judge in Lake County and previously served as a state prosecutor.

For the Eighth Circuit, the governor appointed George Wright of Gainesville.

He served as Assistant State Attorney for the Eighth Circuit since 2008.

