Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase up Interstate 95 in South Florida has been charged with the deaths of two homeless men whose bodies were found on Fort Lauderdale beach. Daniel Dovi was arrested June 9 after his Jeep overturned during the chase. He was charged Monday with two counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Walter Amryan and 37-year-old Adan Gonsulez. Dovi's vehicle was parked in a nearby lot and he became belligerent when asked by the owner to leave. That's when the police chase began. Police later linked him to the killings.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Since the coronavirus crisis started, hotel owners say they are struggling to get relief on a type of loan that Wall Street investors buy. These commercial mortgage-backed securities loans are packaged in the form of bonds with the loans on properties such as hotels serving as collateral. Since the coronavirus halted most travel, many hotel owners have had to lay off workers and they've been unable to make monthly payments on their loans. Hotel owners say that unlike banks that are negotiating with them, the servicers for the CMBS loans have been next to impossible to reach for help.

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the principal of a private Catholic high school tested positive for COVID-19 days after participating in a graduation ceremony at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Christopher Columbus High School spokeswoman Cristina Cruz tells the Miami Herald that principal David Pugh tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He experienced a “very mild fever” after Saturday's ceremony and was tested Sunday. Cruz says the school has been conducting temperature checks for everyone on campus, including Pugh. The school closed Wednesday and will be sanitized. Employees who came into contact with Pugh were asked to quarantine for 14 days.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the generation of Americans not yet old enough to drive, the demographic future has arrived. New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show that for the first time nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019. At the same time, the number of non-Hispanic whites in the U.S. has gotten smaller in the past decade as deaths surpassed births in this aging demographic. In 2019, a little under 40% of the total U.S. population was either nonwhite or Hispanic. Non-Hispanic whites are expected to be a minority of the U.S. population in about 25 years.