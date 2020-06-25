Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The union representing actors at Walt Disney World says the company should also postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks. They are scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Actors’ Equity Association said Thursday that it was unclear how Disney World could “responsibly” reopen as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the Sunshine State. The news comes a day after Disney said it would delay reopening its California theme parks. Florida reported having more than 114,000 confirmed cases on Thursday, an increase of about 5,000 cases over the previous day. The union represents about 600 actors at Disney World.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase up Interstate 95 in South Florida has been charged with the deaths of two homeless men whose bodies were found on Fort Lauderdale beach. Daniel Dovi was arrested June 9 after his Jeep overturned during the chase. He was charged Monday with two counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Walter Amryan and 37-year-old Adan Gonsulez. Dovi's vehicle was parked in a nearby lot and he became belligerent when asked by the owner to leave. That's when the police chase began. Police later linked him to the killings.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Since the coronavirus crisis started, hotel owners say they are struggling to get relief on a type of loan that Wall Street investors buy. These commercial mortgage-backed securities loans are packaged in the form of bonds with the loans on properties such as hotels serving as collateral. Since the coronavirus halted most travel, many hotel owners have had to lay off workers and they've been unable to make monthly payments on their loans. Hotel owners say that unlike banks that are negotiating with them, the servicers for the CMBS loans have been next to impossible to reach for help.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Splash Mountain ride at Disney parks in California and Florida is being recast. Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, “Song of the South," which many view as racist. Instead, the revamped ride will be inspired by the 2009 Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog," which has an African-American female lead. Disney calls the new concept inclusive and says it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit Disney parks each year. The changes to the ride will be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida