Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the principal of a private Catholic high school tested positive for COVID-19 days after participating in a graduation ceremony at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Christopher Columbus High School spokeswoman Cristina Cruz tells the Miami Herald that principal David Pugh tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He experienced a “very mild fever” after Saturday's ceremony and was tested Sunday. Cruz says the school has been conducting temperature checks for everyone on campus, including Pugh. The school closed Wednesday and will be sanitized. Employees who came into contact with Pugh were asked to quarantine for 14 days.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the generation of Americans not yet old enough to drive, the demographic future has arrived. New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show that for the first time nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019. At the same time, the number of non-Hispanic whites in the U.S. has gotten smaller in the past decade as deaths surpassed births in this aging demographic. In 2019, a little under 40% of the total U.S. population was either nonwhite or Hispanic. Non-Hispanic whites are expected to be a minority of the U.S. population in about 25 years.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new confirmed coronavirus cases are skyrocketing, causing three states to order its residents into quarantine if they visit. The state posted a 25% jump in confirmed cases Wednesday, shattering the previous record set last week and triple the level of just two weeks ago. That led New York, Connecticut and New Jersey on Wednesday to order Floridians to quarantine themselves for two weeks when they arrive. The rapidly escalating daily figures continue a trend that began when Florida started reopening its economy last month. The state now has confirmed almost 110,000 coronavirus cases since March 1 and nearly 3,300 deaths.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After a 2018 Florida high school massacre, the world watched as a group of mostly white, suburban students organized the massive March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, held in the nation’s capital. Now, many of those same students are using their prominence to support protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. The students are joining marches in cities across the nation and using their social media platforms to advocate for the cause.