GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -- Lake City Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen.

Officers say, Christian Chamberlain,15, was last seen on Wednesday wearing a black ACDC shirt, with a black hoodie and pants. They believe he may be headed to Gainesville.

If seen you can call the Lake City Police Department or just dial 911

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.