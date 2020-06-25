Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Actors union asks Disney to delay opening Florida parks too

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The union representing actors at Walt Disney World says the company should also postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks. They are scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Actors’ Equity Association said Thursday that it was unclear how Disney World could “responsibly” reopen as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the Sunshine State. The news comes a day after Disney said it would delay reopening its California theme parks. Florida reported having more than 114,000 confirmed cases on Thursday, an increase of about 5,000 cases over the previous day. The union represents about 600 actors at Disney World.

POLICE SHOOTING-FLORIDA

State attorney: Tampa police justified in fatal shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The state attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, says it won't file charges against police officers who fatally shot a 26-year-old Black man when he pulled a gun on them and rammed a patrol car during a traffic stop. In a report released Thursday, officials said the April 28 shooting was justified. Jonas Joseph was a suspect in a drive-by shooting five days earlier and police stopped his vehicle which matched the description of a car in that case. Police say Joseph tried to flee, then pointed a gun at officers, who returned fire, killing him. Joseph's family has called on the FBI to look into the investigation.

POLICE CHASE-ARREST

Man who led police on I-95 chase charged with killing 2 men

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase up Interstate 95 in South Florida has been charged with the deaths of two homeless men whose bodies were found on Fort Lauderdale beach. Daniel Dovi was arrested June 9 after his Jeep overturned during the chase. He was charged Monday with two counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Walter Amryan and 37-year-old Adan Gonsulez. Dovi's vehicle was parked in a nearby lot and he became belligerent when asked by the owner to leave. That's when the police chase began. Police later linked him to the killings.

AP-US-HOTEL-LOANS-TROUBLE

Wall Street-owned loans tricky for hoteliers in virus era

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Since the coronavirus crisis started, hotel owners say they are struggling to get relief on a type of loan that Wall Street investors buy. These commercial mortgage-backed securities loans are packaged in the form of bonds with the loans on properties such as hotels serving as collateral. Since the coronavirus halted most travel, many hotel owners have had to lay off workers and they've been unable to make monthly payments on their loans. Hotel owners say that unlike banks that are negotiating with them, the servicers for the CMBS loans have been next to impossible to reach for help.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DISNEY RIDE

Disney changing Splash Mountain, ride tied to Jim Crow film

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Splash Mountain ride at Disney parks in California and Florida is being recast. Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, “Song of the South," which many view as racist. Instead, the revamped ride will be inspired by the 2009 Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog," which has an African-American female lead. Disney calls the new concept inclusive and says it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit Disney parks each year. The changes to the ride will be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-GRADUATION

Principal tests positive for COVID days after graduation

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the principal of a private Catholic high school tested positive for COVID-19 days after participating in a graduation ceremony at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Christopher Columbus High School spokeswoman Cristina Cruz tells the Miami Herald that principal David Pugh tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He experienced a “very mild fever” after Saturday's ceremony and was tested Sunday. Cruz says the school has been conducting temperature checks for everyone on campus, including Pugh. The school closed Wednesday and will be sanitized. Employees who came into contact with Pugh were asked to quarantine for 14 days.

BC-US-CENSUS-POPULATION CHANGE

Census shows white decline, nonwhite majority among youngest

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the generation of Americans not yet old enough to drive, the demographic future has arrived. New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show that for the first time nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019. At the same time, the number of non-Hispanic whites in the U.S. has gotten smaller in the past decade as deaths surpassed births in this aging demographic. In 2019, a little under 40% of the total U.S. population was either nonwhite or Hispanic. Non-Hispanic whites are expected to be a minority of the U.S. population in about 25 years.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida shatters one-day coronavirus case record with 5,500

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new confirmed coronavirus cases are skyrocketing, causing three states to order its residents into quarantine if they visit. The state posted a 25% jump in confirmed cases Wednesday, shattering the previous record set last week and triple the level of just two weeks ago. That led New York, Connecticut and New Jersey on Wednesday to order Floridians to quarantine themselves for two weeks when they arrive. The rapidly escalating daily figures continue a trend that began when Florida started reopening its economy last month. The state now has confirmed almost 110,000 coronavirus cases since March 1 and nearly 3,300 deaths.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PARKLAND ACTIVISTS

Students against gun violence rallying for racial justice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After a 2018 Florida high school massacre, the world watched as a group of mostly white, suburban students organized the massive March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, held in the nation’s capital. Now, many of those same students are using their prominence to support protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. The students are joining marches in cities across the nation and using their social media platforms to advocate for the cause.

AP-FL-ELECTION 2020-FLORIDA

Florida Dems get advantage over GOP in vote-by-mail requests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democrats are amassing a significant lead over Republicans in the number of voters seeking to vote by mail. As of last week, Democrats had a 302,000 voter advantage over Republicans, with 1.46 million Democrats applying to vote by mail, compared with 1.16 for the GOP. The widening gap in vote-by-mail applications between both parties comes as Democrats have more aggressively pushed Floridians to ask for absentee ballots and as President Trump continues to sow doubt within his party about the integrity of absentee ballots. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, elections officials across Florida have been pushing more voters to apply for absentee ballots.