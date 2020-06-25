Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida again reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second consecutive day, Florida has reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Thursday’s rise in coronavirus cases was lower than Wednesday’s record-setting mark, but it’s only the second time the state has crossed the 5,000-case mark in a day. The increase in cases is a worry as central Florida theme parks either have reopened, or are days away from reopening. The union representing actors at Walt Disney World in Orlando said Thursday the company should also postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks which are scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

POLICE SHOOTING-FLORIDA

State attorney: Tampa police justified in fatal shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The state attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, says it won't file charges against police officers who fatally shot a 26-year-old Black man when he pulled a gun on them and rammed a patrol car during a traffic stop. In a report released Thursday, officials said the April 28 shooting was justified. Jonas Joseph was a suspect in a drive-by shooting five days earlier and police stopped his vehicle which matched the description of a car in that case. Police say Joseph tried to flee, then pointed a gun at officers, who returned fire, killing him. Joseph's family has called on the FBI to look into the investigation.

POLICE CHASE-ARREST

Man who led police on I-95 chase charged with killing 2 men

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase up Interstate 95 in South Florida has been charged with the deaths of two homeless men whose bodies were found on Fort Lauderdale beach. Daniel Dovi was arrested June 9 after his Jeep overturned during the chase. He was charged Monday with two counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Walter Amryan and 37-year-old Adan Gonsulez. Dovi's vehicle was parked in a nearby lot and he became belligerent when asked by the owner to leave. That's when the police chase began. Police later linked him to the killings.

EX-OFFICER CHARGED-FLORIDA

Ex-officer facing charges for kneeling on Black woman's neck

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida police officer was charged with battery and misconduct for allegedly kneeling on a Black woman’s neck outside a Miami-area strip club. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Thursday that former Miami Gardens police officer Yanes Martel turned himself in Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer to represent him. The incident happened in January when Martel was working off duty at Tootsie's Cabaret near Miami. The FDLE says Martel knelt on the woman's kneck and used a stun gun after an issue in the club.

AP-US-HOTEL-LOANS-TROUBLE

Wall Street-owned loans tricky for hoteliers in virus era

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Since the coronavirus crisis started, hotel owners say they are struggling to get relief on a type of loan that Wall Street investors buy. These commercial mortgage-backed securities loans are packaged in the form of bonds with the loans on properties such as hotels serving as collateral. Since the coronavirus halted most travel, many hotel owners have had to lay off workers and they've been unable to make monthly payments on their loans. Hotel owners say that unlike banks that are negotiating with them, the servicers for the CMBS loans have been next to impossible to reach for help.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DISNEY RIDE

Disney changing Splash Mountain, ride tied to Jim Crow film

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Splash Mountain ride at Disney parks in California and Florida is being recast. Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, “Song of the South," which many view as racist. Instead, the revamped ride will be inspired by the 2009 Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog," which has an African-American female lead. Disney calls the new concept inclusive and says it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit Disney parks each year. The changes to the ride will be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida

BC-US-JEFFREY EPSTEIN-VICTIM COMPENSATION

Fund of up to $630 million for Jeffrey Epstein victims opens

NEW YORK (AP) — A fund of up to $630 million set up for victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is open for business. The fund's administrator said Thursday that well over 70 women who say they were abused by Epstein when they were as young as 14 were expected to apply. Administrator Jordana Feldman says the women will be applying for a cut of his estate. A judge in the Virgin Islands approved the fund this month. It compensates women abused by Epstein before New York federal prosecutors charged him last year with sex trafficking of women and girls in the early 2000s. He’d already been convicted of charges in Florida state court over a decade ago. The 66-year-old Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in a Manhattan lockup last year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-GRADUATION

Principal tests positive for COVID days after graduation

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the principal of a private Catholic high school tested positive for COVID-19 days after participating in a graduation ceremony at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Christopher Columbus High School spokeswoman Cristina Cruz tells the Miami Herald that principal David Pugh tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He experienced a “very mild fever” after Saturday's ceremony and was tested Sunday. Cruz says the school has been conducting temperature checks for everyone on campus, including Pugh. The school closed Wednesday and will be sanitized. Employees who came into contact with Pugh were asked to quarantine for 14 days.

BC-US-CENSUS-POPULATION CHANGE

Census shows white decline, nonwhite majority among youngest

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the generation of Americans not yet old enough to drive, the demographic future has arrived. New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show that for the first time nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019. At the same time, the number of non-Hispanic whites in the U.S. has gotten smaller in the past decade as deaths surpassed births in this aging demographic. In 2019, a little under 40% of the total U.S. population was either nonwhite or Hispanic. Non-Hispanic whites are expected to be a minority of the U.S. population in about 25 years.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida shatters one-day coronavirus case record with 5,500

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new confirmed coronavirus cases are skyrocketing, causing three states to order its residents into quarantine if they visit. The state posted a 25% jump in confirmed cases Wednesday, shattering the previous record set last week and triple the level of just two weeks ago. That led New York, Connecticut and New Jersey on Wednesday to order Floridians to quarantine themselves for two weeks when they arrive. The rapidly escalating daily figures continue a trend that began when Florida started reopening its economy last month. The state now has confirmed almost 110,000 coronavirus cases since March 1 and nearly 3,300 deaths.