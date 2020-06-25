Marion County Public Schools offer digital summer family support sessions

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is offering emotional support to students and families digitally.

The district is offering summer family support sessions in the form of recurring zoom meetings run by school psychologists and social workers.

The meeting will address topics including returning to school, anxiety, changing schools, social media, and more.

Dates and times for the sessions can be found on each school website.

