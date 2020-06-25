NASA names DC headquarters after ‘Hidden Figures’ Mary W. Jackson

(CNN) - NASA’s headquarters in Washington D.C. will bear the name of Mary W. Jackson, its first African American female engineer.

Jackson was a mathematician and aerospace engineer who was part of a group of women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space.

The 2016 movie “Hidden Figures” detailed their story.

She was played by Janelle Monae in the film and posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2019.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said they were hidden no more Wednesday.

He said the Mary W. Jackson NASA headquarters honors a woman who “never accepted the status quo. She helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology.”

Jackson died in 2005 at the age of 83.

