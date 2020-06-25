Newberry City Hall closed due to employee contracting COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -- An employee with the city of Newberry has contracted COVID-19, causing city call to close. Officials with the city say the employee tested positive over the weekend and has not been in the facility since Thursday. The Health Department will begin contract tracing.

Other employees that came in contact with the individual are quarantining and being tested.

City hall is closed to visitors as professional cleaners work to disinfect the building.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.