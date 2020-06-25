Teenage Boy killed in Suwannee County crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 16-year-old was killed in a crash in Suwannee County on Wednesday morning. State troopers say the teenage boy was driving a pickup truck north on State Road 51 around 5 a.m.

They say he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and veered into the shoulder. The truck flipped multiple times.

The teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

