Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-22-27-33-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million
