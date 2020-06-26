200+ feral and community cats spayed and neutered

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Marion County Humane society partnered with TLC Petsnip to host a population control event. We'll show you what the Big Fix is all about when it comes to feral cats.

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "its right behind these doors 6 cat surgeons have been working for hours spaying and neutering 225 community and feral cats to make sure the population stays healthy and in control."

The one-day event was an opportunity for community members to bring in cats living outside and get them fixed for free.

TLC Petsnip's Director of Development Lisa Gray explained, "we have community cats which means an outside kitty who may not be the friendliest. Then feral kitties we've had close to 100 that are in traps and are true ferals and kind of on the wild side."

Organizers hope to do this as an annual event and could even make it semi-annual if the need arises. All of the cats brought in today have caretakers who at least feed them.

All 225 cats will remain in an enclosed area whether that be in someone’s garage or at the facility for 24 hours before being released back exactly where they came from.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.