ACSO and Meridian Behavorial Healthcare launch co-responder program to help with mental health crises

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Across the country protesters are calling for changes to police calls, saying situations like a mental health crisis should be handled by specialists.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Meridian Behavioral Healthcare are launching a co-responder program to help with mental health crises.

Pairs of mental health professionals and deputies will act together as first responders, helping people with mental illness.

The program was first launched with the Gainesville Police Department in 2018.

