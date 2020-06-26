Advertisement

ACSO partners with Meridian Behavioral Health to provide mental health assistance

The program, which begins on Monday, is designed to provide immediate, on-scene support, counseling and early trauma intervention for calls that involve people with mental illness or in emotionally-charged situations.
The program, which begins on Monday, is designed to provide immediate, on-scene support, counseling and early trauma intervention for calls that involve people with mental illness or in emotionally-charged situations.(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to address mental health needs in the community.

Working with Meridian Behavioral Health, they have created a ‘co-responder’ program featuring a CIT (Crisis Intervention Training) certified deputy alongside a Meridian Mental Health Clinician.

The program, which begins on Monday, is designed to provide immediate, on-scene support, counseling and early trauma intervention for calls that involve people with mental illness or in emotionally-charged situations.

“Typically the calls come into us, but it’s not always law enforcement-type services they need. Many times it’s mental health-type services,” said ACSO Public Information Officer Art Forgey. “And so, being able to co-respond with mental health professionals will allow us to immediately be able to assist those folks, and partnering them with a mental health professional to get the services they need.”

“That mental health professional is right there, ready to get started and provide people services, not within the judicial and law enforcement community. Services that they are actually in need of rather than law enforcement services, and that’s a win-win. It keeps them out of the court system and gets them the help that they need.”

Meridian’s first team was launched in 2018 with the City of Gainesville and the Gainesville Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

St. Augustine mandates masks be worn indoors when social distancing not possible

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A violation of the mask order would be a civil infraction which would carry a penalty of up to $500.

News

“J.J. Finley” officially removed from school signage

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A renaming committee has until July 27 to decide on the new name. They’re asking the public to provide suggestions for the new name which you can send to NEWNAME@GM.SBAC.EDU.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Florida bars can no longer serve alcohol for consumption on premises

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Santa Fe College offers virtual summer camp

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
College for Kids summer camp goes virtual.

Local

Governor appoints new members to UF’s trustee board

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

People gathered to meet and greet their new Ocala city leaders

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
People in Ocala came out to chat with their new city leaders. Despite the pandemic, the group gathered in close quarters to network.

Local

ACSO and Meridian Behavorial Healthcare launch co-responder program to help with mental health crises

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Pairs of mental health professionals and deputies act together as first responders, helping people with mental illness.

News

Miami enforces face masks with civil penalties starting at $50

Updated: 19 hours ago
The City of Miami is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 with a mask requirement.

News

Gainesville to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The city of Gainesville will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Citizens Field on Saturday, June 27.