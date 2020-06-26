Advertisement

DeSantis is making 250 million Cares Act dollars available to help struggling Floridians pay rents and mortgages

(KNOE)
By Casey Fite
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Governor Ron DeSantis is making 250 million Cares Act dollars available to help struggling Floridians pay rents and mortgages.

It’s something the Florida Apartment Association has been urging for weeks.

“Obviously things are being stretched thin right now and so this is going to bring both residents as well as housing providers the relief that they need.”

$120 million will go towards affordable housing.

That will be administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

“We’ll be working directly with their developer or landlords to square up their accounts with them.”

Counties will share an additional $120 million to help those who aren’t in affordable house, but are still struggling.

“There’s not enough affordable housing in Florida. So there are a lot of folks in market rate housing who are paying a good percentage of their monthly income to rent or mortgage.”

“While the additional funds will provide some relief, the money won’t likely start flowing until July, which is why some groups are calling on the Governor to extend his eviction moratorium for an additional three months.”

But the apartment association believes programs like this one, not moratoriums, are the best way to help landlords and their tenants cover bills.

“We’ve already seen across the state, several local governments have established rental relief funds and that has made a huge impact both with our members as well as residents being able to pay their rent.”

We reached out to the Governor’s Office and asked whether he intends to extend the eviction moratorium and if so for how long.

We were told that decision is still under review.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local bar owner reacts to order shutting down sale of alcohol at bars

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The owner of a several bars in Midtown and Downtown Gainesville says he saw this order coming and was already gearing down.

News

COVID-19: A potential second wave is on its way

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Florida is reporting record-breaking COVID-19 numbers primarily around the 20 through 25 age range, and experts want to correct any misconception that young people are invulnerable.

News

Florida bars go back to carryout only

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Casey Fite
Bars were supposed to be operating at 50 percent and making room for social distancing, but many broke the rule.

State

St. Augustine mandates masks be worn indoors when social distancing not possible

Updated: 1 hours ago
A violation of the mask order would be a civil infraction which would carry a penalty of up to $500.

Latest News

News

“J.J. Finley” officially removed from school signage

Updated: 2 hours ago
A renaming committee has until July 27 to decide on the new name. They’re asking the public to provide suggestions for the new name which you can send to NEWNAME@GM.SBAC.EDU.

News

ACSO partners with Meridian Behavioral Health to provide mental health assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Kimble
The program, which begins on Monday, is designed to provide immediate, on-scene support, counseling and early trauma intervention for calls that involve people with mental illness or in emotionally-charged situations.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Florida bars can no longer serve alcohol for consumption on premises

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Santa Fe College offers virtual summer camp

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
College for Kids summer camp goes virtual.

Local

Governor appoints new members to UF’s trustee board

Updated: 13 hours ago