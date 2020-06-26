Dozens of families attend food distribution in Branford

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Religious organizations helped those in need by hosting a food distribution in north central Florida on Thursday.

Branford Christian Services and Alms Ministry gave out fresh boxes of food at the Branford Fire Department.

"We were able to provide for them and that was the important thing," said Jay Watson, founder of Branford Christian Services. "Trying to help take care of this community. The more that we can get done and the more that we can get out, the better it is for our communities and that's what we're trying to do."

Jennifer Johnson-Jamison, founder of Alms Ministry, said she loves helping others.

"It blesses us to be a blessing to people to help them with food in need," Johnson-Jamison said. "That is what God want us to do, to help his family and children when there's a need and now is a time for a dire need. If we can be a part to make a difference, we want to be a part to make a difference."

Hundreds of boxes filled with meat, vegetables, and fruits were given to families and organizations to distribute food within their communities.

Food for Families was the organization who provided the food for the distribution.

