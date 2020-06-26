Advertisement

Florida bars can no longer serve alcohol for consumption on premises

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) - Residents across Florida are getting their last call.

Halsey Beshears, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, announced on Twitter that on-premises consumption of alcohol has now been suspended at bars all across the state.

The order goes into effect immediately.

It's unclear if the order applies to bars inside restaurants or just standalone bars. It's also unclear if bars will still be allowed to serve alcohol for takeout.

At this time, Florida DBPR has not released any other information regarding the new suspension, though ABC 27 is reaching out for further clarification.

This is a developing news story. Stay with us for updates.

