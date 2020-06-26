Florida bars go back to carryout only

The announcement that bars were off limits for on site consumption came via tweet. It came less than an hour after the state announced nearly nine thousand new cases.

Bars were supposed to be operating at 50 percent and making room for social distancing, but many broke the rule.

The effective closing is another blow for the state’s economy. May tax collections released Friday showed revenue down 700 million from estimates… still it was a slight improvement from April.

A Capital city bar owner told us the order will only send his customers to the restaurant next door, creating a recipe for bankruptcy.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.