Florida Daybook

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Lois Frankel hosts virtual discussion on racial injustice and police reform - Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel hosts virtual discussion with young local protesters and activists on racial injustice and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was passed yesterday by the House of Representatives

Weblinks: http://frankel.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepLoisFrankel

Contacts: Olivia Hodge, Office of Rep. Lois Frankel, olivia.hodge@mail.house.gov, 1 202 568 3044

RSVP to Olivia Hodge (Olivia.Hodge@mail.house.gov) for the Zoom video link

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 4:18 PM SpaceX rocket launch for internet-satellite megaconstellation - SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, carrying the tenth batch of Starlink satellites for the company's internet satellite constellation system and two spacecraft from Spaceflight customer BlackSky

Location: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, FL

Weblinks: http://www.spacex.com, https://twitter.com/SpaceX

Contacts: SpaceX media, media@spacex.com, 1 310 363 6000

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 - Wednesday, Jul. 01 CANCELED: AAPS House of Delegates and Scientific meeting - CANCELED: American Association of Physician Specialists House of Delegates and Annual Scientific Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, 1111 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL

Weblinks: http://www.aapsus.org/

Contacts: Keely Clarke, AAPS meetings, kclarke@aapsus.org, 1 813 433 2277

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 - Tuesday, Jun. 30 POSTPONED: Taste of the Caribbean event - POSTPONED: Taste of the Caribbean event, forum and trade show of Caribbean cuisine * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL

Weblinks: http://www.chtataste.com, https://twitter.com/CHTAfeeds

Contacts: Greta Andzenge , Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association, greta@marketplaceexcellence.com

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 Fidelity National Information Services: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.investor.fisglobal.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=180304&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/FISGlobal

Contacts: Peter Gunnlaugsson, FIS Investor Relations, pete.gunnlaugsson@fisglobal.com, 1 904 438 660