Florida reports 8,942 new cases, shattering record yet again

(AP)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/WPLG) -Florida reported 8,942 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, smashing the state’s one-day record of 5,511 that had been set Wednesday.

The state is now up to 122,960 confirmed cases and 3,366 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

There were 39 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday morning across the state.

Florida has confirmed at least 13,987 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

