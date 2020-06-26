Advertisement

Gainesville to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As cases of COVID-19 rise in Florida testing becomes an important way to limit the spread.

The city of Gainesville will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Citizens Field on Saturday, June 27.

"This is an opportunity for the community to come out and get tested for free and enjoy yourself in the process," said District 1 Commissioner Gigi Simmons.

The University of Florida's College of Medicine Mobile Outreach Clinic will be giving the tests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The first 300 people will receive PPE including face masks and hand sanitizer.

"We just want to take the extra measure to make sure that people who do come out on Saturday have the equipment with them," Simmons said.

The testing is a part of the east Gainesville COVID-19 Testing, Education, and Relief Initiative, which provides residents of east Gainesville access to testing and information about the coronavirus.

Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

