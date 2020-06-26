Advertisement

Governor appoints new members to UF’s trustee board

The UF Board of Trustees sets policy for university
Governor Ron DeSantis appointed two people to the University of Florida’s board of trustees.
Governor Ron DeSantis appointed two people to the University of Florida’s board of trustees.(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis appointed two people to the University of Florida’s board of trustees Thursday.

Rahul Patel of Atlanta was reappointed to the board. He has served on the board since 2015. Patel is a partner with King and Spalding LLP. and currently serves on the board of Crawford and Company.

The governor also appointed Richard Cole of Miami. Cole is a partner with the law firm, Cole, Scott & Kissane and served on the executive committee of the Leukemia Association of Dade County.

Caption

The UF Board of Trustees consists of six governor-appointed people and five people appointed by the Board of Governors. The board plays a major role in the university’s operations. It sets policies for the university and serves as its legal owner.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Governor appoints new members to UF’s trustee board

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Local

Ocala recognizes community leaders at Legacy Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The program inducted eight people into Legacy Park Community Service Recognition Program

News

People gathered to meet and greet their new Ocala city leaders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
People in Ocala came out to chat with their new city leaders. Despite the pandemic, the group gathered in close quarters to network.

Local

Ocala horse training center ordered to pay thousands of dollars for visa program violations.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Eddie Woods Stables reportedly hired foreign workers over Americans, and gave them two different payments for the same work.

Latest News

Local

ACSO and Meridian Behavorial Healthcare launch co-responder program to help with mental health crises

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Pairs of mental health professionals and deputies act together as first responders, helping people with mental illness.

Local

Lake Shore Hospital ends agreement with service provider

Updated: 7 hours ago
This would effectively close the hospital-- unless a new operator is interested in taking over.

News

Miami enforces face masks with civil penalties starting at $50

Updated: 8 hours ago
The City of Miami is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 with a mask requirement.

News

Gainesville to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The city of Gainesville will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Citizens Field on Saturday, June 27.

Local

Columbia County Report 6/25/20

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In this week’s Columbia County Report, county leaders are discussing a range of topics, from the impact of COVID-19 on the senior services program, to the renovation of a sewer treatment plant. Mike McKee breaks it all down in this week’s report.

News

Dozens of families attend food distribution in Branford

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Religious organizations helped those in need by hosting a food distribution in north central Florida on Thursday.