Governor appoints new members to UF’s trustee board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis appointed two people to the University of Florida’s board of trustees Thursday.

Rahul Patel of Atlanta was reappointed to the board. He has served on the board since 2015. Patel is a partner with King and Spalding LLP. and currently serves on the board of Crawford and Company.

The governor also appointed Richard Cole of Miami. Cole is a partner with the law firm, Cole, Scott & Kissane and served on the executive committee of the Leukemia Association of Dade County.

The UF Board of Trustees consists of six governor-appointed people and five people appointed by the Board of Governors. The board plays a major role in the university’s operations. It sets policies for the university and serves as its legal owner.

