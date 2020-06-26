Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second consecutive day, Florida has reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Thursday’s rise in coronavirus cases was lower than Wednesday’s record-setting mark, but it’s only the second time the state has crossed the 5,000-case mark in a day. The increase in cases is a worry as central Florida theme parks either have reopened, or are days away from reopening. The union representing actors at Walt Disney World in Orlando said Thursday the company should also postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks which are scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The state attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, says it won't file charges against police officers who fatally shot a 26-year-old Black man when he pulled a gun on them and rammed a patrol car during a traffic stop. In a report released Thursday, officials said the April 28 shooting was justified. Jonas Joseph was a suspect in a drive-by shooting five days earlier and police stopped his vehicle which matched the description of a car in that case. Police say Joseph tried to flee, then pointed a gun at officers, who returned fire, killing him. Joseph's family has called on the FBI to look into the investigation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase up Interstate 95 in South Florida has been charged with the deaths of two homeless men whose bodies were found on Fort Lauderdale beach. Daniel Dovi was arrested June 9 after his Jeep overturned during the chase. He was charged Monday with two counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Walter Amryan and 37-year-old Adan Gonsulez. Dovi's vehicle was parked in a nearby lot and he became belligerent when asked by the owner to leave. That's when the police chase began. Police later linked him to the killings.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida police officer was charged with battery and misconduct for allegedly kneeling on a Black woman’s neck outside a Miami-area strip club. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Thursday that former Miami Gardens police officer Yanes Martel turned himself in Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer to represent him. The incident happened in January when Martel was working off duty at Tootsie's Cabaret near Miami. The FDLE says Martel knelt on the woman's kneck and used a stun gun after an issue in the club.