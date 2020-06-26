Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in Miami-Dade County, health officials are also warning residents of a mosquito-borne infection. Health officials said late Thursday that 10 more cases of West Nile virus have been detected in Miami-Dade County. That brings the total number of cases reported to 14. Officials said the cases have been contracted through local transmission. The health department placed the county under a mosquito-borne illness alert. Symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, pain and fatigue. Officials say people with mild symptoms typically recover in about a week.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter pilot transporting building materials survived a crash near a Florida park. Police in Coconut Creek said the helicopter went down Thursday afternoon in a wooded area next to Tradewinds Park. No one else was aboard the aircraft. Authorities say the pilot was airlifted from the crash site by another helicopter with a rescue basket and taken to a local hospital. The pilot's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. His name was not immediately released.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second consecutive day, Florida has reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Thursday’s rise in coronavirus cases was lower than Wednesday’s record-setting mark, but it’s only the second time the state has crossed the 5,000-case mark in a day. The increase in cases is a worry as central Florida theme parks either have reopened, or are days away from reopening. The union representing actors at Walt Disney World in Orlando said Thursday the company should also postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks which are scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The state attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, says it won't file charges against police officers who fatally shot a 26-year-old Black man when he pulled a gun on them and rammed a patrol car during a traffic stop. In a report released Thursday, officials said the April 28 shooting was justified. Jonas Joseph was a suspect in a drive-by shooting five days earlier and police stopped his vehicle which matched the description of a car in that case. Police say Joseph tried to flee, then pointed a gun at officers, who returned fire, killing him. Joseph's family has called on the FBI to look into the investigation.