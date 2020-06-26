Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one worker died while working on the Virgin Trains project in Orlando. The accident happened Thursday morning as 33-year-old Marcus Green and another man were working to clear standing water that had accumulated over an inlet due to recent heavy rain. A spokesperson for Granite Construction tells WFTV the men were pulled into a pipe. Orlando Fire Department crews rescued them but Green died from his injuries. The other worker was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. The company is investigating to determine what happened.

MIAMI (AP) — As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in Miami-Dade County, health officials are also warning residents of a mosquito-borne infection. Health officials said late Thursday that 10 more cases of West Nile virus have been detected in Miami-Dade County. That brings the total number of cases reported to 14. Officials said the cases have been contracted through local transmission. The health department placed the county under a mosquito-borne illness alert. Symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, pain and fatigue. Officials say people with mild symptoms typically recover in about a week.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter pilot transporting building materials survived a crash near a Florida park. Police in Coconut Creek said the helicopter went down Thursday afternoon in a wooded area next to Tradewinds Park. No one else was aboard the aircraft. Authorities say the pilot was airlifted from the crash site by another helicopter with a rescue basket and taken to a local hospital. The pilot's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. His name was not immediately released.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second consecutive day, Florida has reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Thursday’s rise in coronavirus cases was lower than Wednesday’s record-setting mark, but it’s only the second time the state has crossed the 5,000-case mark in a day. The increase in cases is a worry as central Florida theme parks either have reopened, or are days away from reopening. The union representing actors at Walt Disney World in Orlando said Thursday the company should also postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks which are scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.