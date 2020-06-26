Advertisement

“J.J. Finley” officially removed from school signage

The name J.J. Finley has been removed from all signage around the elementary school that previously bore his name. The Alachua County school board approved the name change earlier this month after county and school officials received hundreds of emails calling for the school to be renamed.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The name of a Confederate Civil War general has officially been removed from a Gainesville school following public pressure.

A renaming committee has until July 27 to decide on the new name. They’re asking the public to provide suggestions for the new name which you can send to NEWNAME@GM.SBAC.EDU.

