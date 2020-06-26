Advertisement

Lake Shore Hospital ends agreement with service provider

Shands at Lake Shore
Shands at Lake Shore(WCJB)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -- Facing the reality of spiraling financial losses, on June 25 lakeshore hospital authority trustees voted to terminate their agreement with the service provider that runs Shands Lake Shore regional medical center.

This would effectively close the hospital unless a new operator is interested in taking over. In a virtual meeting trustees repeatedly said they didn’t want the hospital to close.

But operator, Community Health Systems claims they have been losing billions of dollars the past four years and they can’t afford any more losses.

They are willing to pay a seven and a half million dollar termination fee. The authority also voted tonight to request “Statements of interest” from other potential operators.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

ACSO and Meridian Behavorial Healthcare launch co-responder program to help with mental health crises

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Pairs of mental health professionals and deputies act together as first responders, helping people with mental illness.

News

Miami enforces face masks with civil penalties starting at $50

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Miami is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 with a mask requirement.

News

Gainesville to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The city of Gainesville will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Citizens Field on Saturday, June 27.

Local

Columbia County Report 6/25/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In this week’s Columbia County Report, county leaders are discussing a range of topics, from the impact of COVID-19 on the senior services program, to the renovation of a sewer treatment plant. Mike McKee breaks it all down in this week’s report.

Latest News

News

Dozens of families attend food distribution in Branford

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Religious organizations helped those in need by hosting a food distribution in north central Florida on Thursday.

Local

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employee returns to work after “inflammatory” online comments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
ASO dispatcher, Ashley Mauger called two women ‘hotheads’ on a Facebook post made by the Gainesville Police Department. She hinted at the idea that she wouldn't help them if they called her dispatch line in a life or death emergency situation.

Local

Alachua County Sherriff’s Office employee returns to work after “inflammatory” online comments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The ASO employee will be returning to work after being suspended for controversial comments she made online.

News

Face Mask Ordinance will be enforced in Alachua County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Its been recommended to wear a mask in businesses in Alachua County for months but starting June 25 county officials will be enforcing the ordinance. TV20's Landon Harrar shows us the types of penalties you can expect if you refuse to cover your face.

News

Debate continues over Dollar General in Micanopy - clipped version

Updated: 4 hours ago
35 years ago the first Dollar General opened up in Alachua County and since then, the retail chain has expanded,   now they want to open a new location just outside of Micanopy.

Local

A bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis aims to increase teacher pay

Updated: 4 hours ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will increase pay for classroom teachers in north-central Florida and across the state. Leaders in Marion County said that this increase does not apply to all educators.