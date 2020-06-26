Lake Shore Hospital ends agreement with service provider

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -- Facing the reality of spiraling financial losses, on June 25 lakeshore hospital authority trustees voted to terminate their agreement with the service provider that runs Shands Lake Shore regional medical center.

This would effectively close the hospital unless a new operator is interested in taking over. In a virtual meeting trustees repeatedly said they didn’t want the hospital to close.

But operator, Community Health Systems claims they have been losing billions of dollars the past four years and they can’t afford any more losses.

They are willing to pay a seven and a half million dollar termination fee. The authority also voted tonight to request “Statements of interest” from other potential operators.

