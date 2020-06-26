Advertisement

Last 16th Street Baptist Church bomber dies in Alabama prison

Thomas Edwin Blanton, Jr., one of the men convicted in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, has died in prison.
Thomas Edwin Blanton, Jr., one of the men convicted in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, has died in prison.(Source: ADOC)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The last surviving bomber of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church has died in prison, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed Friday morning, WSFA reported.

Ivey’s office said Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. died of natural causes while servicing a life sentence for the 1963 crime that killed four African-American girls and injured others.

Ivey released a statement on Blanton’s death. It reads:

“While serving a life sentence, Thomas Edwin Blanton, Jr., the last surviving 16th Street Baptist Church bomber, has passed away from natural causes. His role in the hateful act on September 15, 1963 stole the lives of four innocent girls and injured many others. That was a dark day that will never be forgotten in both Alabama’s history and that of our nation. Although his passing will never fully take away the pain or restore the loss of life, I pray on behalf of the loved ones of all involved that our entire state can continue taking steps forward to create a better Alabama for future generations.

“Let us never forget that Sunday morning in September of 1963 and the four young ladies whose lives ended far too soon, but let us continue taking steps forward to heal, do better and honor those who sacrificed everything for Alabama and our nation to be a home of opportunity for all.”

Blanton was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences in 2001, nearly 40 years after the crime that took the lives of Denise McNair, 11, Carole Robertson, 14; Addie Mae Collins, 14, and Cynthia Wesley, 14.

Blanton maintained his innocence but was most recently denied parole in 2016.

Two other former KKK members were also convicted of murder and died behind bars.

Copyright 2020 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

Updated: moments ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE
The changes didn’t include adding race as a risk factor for serious illness, despite accumulating evidence that Black people, Hispanics and Native Americans have higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus impacts how pregnant women seek care and give birth

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Birth plans and doctor visits are being disrupted for pregnant women during the pandemic.

National Politics

DC mayor on push for statehood

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Mayor Muriel Bowser talks on the push to make Washington, D.C. a state.

National

Virus cases hit new daily high; White House task force holds first briefing in 2 months

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Latest News

National

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
A Mississippi man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he went on a crime spree shortly after his jail release.

National

Microsoft closing all stores permanently

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.

National

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

National Politics

House moves to approve DC statehood; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

National

Council advances plan to dismantle Minneapolis Police Dept.

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

National

Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Updated: 1 hours ago
A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.