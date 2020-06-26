Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida bans bar alcohol consumption as coronavirus spikes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has banned alcohol consumption at its bars as the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases nears 9,000. The number is a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago. The Florida agency that governs bars announced the ban Friday on Twitter just minutes after the Department of Health reported more than 8,900 new confirmed cases, topping the previous record of 5,500 set Wednesday. State officials have attributed much of the new outbreak to young adults flocking to bars after they reopened in most of the state three weeks ago. They say many of the young people ignored social distancing restrictions aimed at lowering the virus’s spread.

NFL-COACHING SUMMIT

NFL's coaching summit highlights minority candidates

The biggest takeaway following the NFL’s two-day quarterback coaching summit is there’s no shortage of qualified minority candidates waiting for opportunities to be head coaches and coordinators. The league and the Black College Football Hall of Fame earlier this week held a virtual version of their summit, a third-year project aimed at improving the league’s diversity. Dozens of pro and college football coaches and assistants participated. Washington Redskins executive Doug Williams, who co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame, says the “pipeline is full.”

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRAVEL-QUARANTINE

Isolate on arrival: NYC region is latest to try quarantine

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are the latest states to enact 14-day visitor quarantines to try to check the spread of the coronavirus. After being slammed by the outbreak this spring, the states’ governors hope they can preserve their tenuous recovery by making travelers from more than a half-dozen struggling states isolate themselves. There are few details on how the quarantine enacted Thursday will be enforced, but the playbooks from other states include everything from making new arrivals fill out forms to having National Guard members knock on doors.

ROSS-RISE PLEDGE

Dolphins owner pledges $13 million to anti-racism initiative

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has pledged an additional $13 million over four years to his anti-racism RISE initiative. Ross established RISE five years ago to promote unity and combat systemic racism. The organization says it has helped 12,000 students, athletes, coaches and staff at all levels to help champion social justice and improve race relations. He has now committed $30 million to RISE — the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality. RISE says that over the next four years, it will continue to work with such organizations as NASCAR and USA Track and Field.

TRAIN PROJECT-DEATH

1 man died while working on Virgin Trains project in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one worker died while working on the Virgin Trains project in Orlando. The accident happened Thursday morning as 33-year-old Marcus Green and another man were working to clear standing water that had accumulated over an inlet due to recent heavy rain. A spokesperson for Granite Construction tells WFTV the men were pulled into a pipe. Orlando Fire Department crews rescued them but Green died from his injuries. The other worker was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. The company is investigating to determine what happened.

WEST NILE VIRUS-FLORIDA

Health officials report 10 West Nile virus cases in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in Miami-Dade County, health officials are also warning residents of a mosquito-borne infection. Health officials said late Thursday that 10 more cases of West Nile virus have been detected in Miami-Dade County. That brings the total number of cases reported to 14. Officials said the cases have been contracted through local transmission. The health department placed the county under a mosquito-borne illness alert. Symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, pain and fatigue. Officials say people with mild symptoms typically recover in about a week.

HELICOPTER CRASH

Helicopter pilot survives crash in Florida park

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter pilot transporting building materials survived a crash near a Florida park. Police in Coconut Creek said the helicopter went down Thursday afternoon in a wooded area next to Tradewinds Park. No one else was aboard the aircraft. Authorities say the pilot was airlifted from the crash site by another helicopter with a rescue basket and taken to a local hospital. The pilot's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. His name was not immediately released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida again reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second consecutive day, Florida has reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Thursday’s rise in coronavirus cases was lower than Wednesday’s record-setting mark, but it’s only the second time the state has crossed the 5,000-case mark in a day. The increase in cases is a worry as central Florida theme parks either have reopened, or are days away from reopening. The union representing actors at Walt Disney World in Orlando said Thursday the company should also postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks which are scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

POLICE SHOOTING-FLORIDA

State attorney: Tampa police justified in fatal shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The state attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, says it won't file charges against police officers who fatally shot a 26-year-old Black man when he pulled a gun on them and rammed a patrol car during a traffic stop. In a report released Thursday, officials said the April 28 shooting was justified. Jonas Joseph was a suspect in a drive-by shooting five days earlier and police stopped his vehicle which matched the description of a car in that case. Police say Joseph tried to flee, then pointed a gun at officers, who returned fire, killing him. Joseph's family has called on the FBI to look into the investigation.

POLICE CHASE-ARREST

Man who led police on I-95 chase charged with killing 2 men

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase up Interstate 95 in South Florida has been charged with the deaths of two homeless men whose bodies were found on Fort Lauderdale beach. Daniel Dovi was arrested June 9 after his Jeep overturned during the chase. He was charged Monday with two counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Walter Amryan and 37-year-old Adan Gonsulez. Dovi's vehicle was parked in a nearby lot and he became belligerent when asked by the owner to leave. That's when the police chase began. Police later linked him to the killings.